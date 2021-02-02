[Teams] Wolves vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux

Arsenal take on Wolves at Molineux this evening looking for a win that would send them up to sixth place in the table.

Mikel Arteta has been handed a boost as Bukayo Saka is back in the squad after recovering from a minor hip injury that kept him out of the 0-0 draw with Manchester United at the weekend. The youngster starts in attack with Gabriel Martinelli the man to make way.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to the squad but he’s only fit enough for a place on the bench so Nicolas Pepe keeps his place in the Arsenal starting eleven with Alexandre Lacazette leading the line up front once again.

Kieran Tierney remains on the sidelines so Cedric Soares starts at left-back with Hector Bellerin at right-back. David Luiz keeps his place after an excellent display during Arsenal’s draw with Man Utd while Rob Holding also starts once again so Gabriel has to settle for a place on the bench.

Thomas Partey starts alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park so the returning Dani Ceballos is among the subs after recovering from a calf injury. Emile Smith Rowe keeps his place in the attacking midfield position so Martin Odegaard is among the substitutes.

As for Wolves, Adama Traore starts in attack along with Pedro Neto while January signing Willian Jose is also named in the starting eleven.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Coady, Boly, Kilman, Daniel Podence, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Traore, Willian Jose, Pedro Neto

Subs: Hoever, Silva, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Richards, Otasowie

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Holding, Cedric, Xhaka, Partey, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette.

Subs: Gabriel, Ceballos, Willian, Runarsson, Aubameyang, Chambers, Elneny, Martinelli, Odegaard