[Teams] Arsenal vs Leeds Utd: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal need to get back to winning ways when they take on Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the team that lost to Aston Villa last weekend with David Luiz recalled after serving a one-match suspension at Villa Park. Rob Holding is the man to make way as Gabriel keeps his place in the middle of the back four.

Hector Bellerin remains at right-back while Cedric Soares continues to fill-in for the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back. Thomas Partey has been ruled out for Arsenal with a thigh injury so Dani Ceballos is recalled to start alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Martin Odegaard makes his full Arsenal debut as he’s chosen to start in attack along with Emile Smith Rowe while Bukayo Saka also keeps his place in the starting eleven. That means Nicolas Pepe is the man to drop to the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is recalled to start up front this afternoon so Alexandre Lacazette drops to the bench where he’s joined by Gabriel Martinelli and Willian.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford leads the line up front with Jack Harrison offering support. Raphinha will pull the strings in midfield while Illan Meslier once again starts in goal.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Cedric, Xhaka, Ceballos, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Subs: Ryan, Marí, Holding, Elneny, Chambers, Martinelli, Pépé, Lacazette, Willian

Leeds

Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Alioski; Klich; Raphinha, Dallas, Shackleton, Harrison; Bamford

Subs: Casilla, Roberts, Costa, Hernandez, Davis, Gelhardt, Jenkins, Huggins.