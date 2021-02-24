Man Utd team news update: Solskjaer confirms 4 players will miss Sociedad clash

Manchester United will be looking to finish the job and book their place in the last-16 of the Europa League when they take on Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference video call this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils boss confirmed that four first team squad players will miss the game tomorrow night as Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani have all once again been ruled out.

Pogba has been on the sidelines in recently weeks due to a thigh injury and although the French international is back in light training, Solskjaer says the midfielder is not ready to return to first team action.

Cavani and van de Beek missed Manchester United’s win over Newcastle United at the weekend and the first leg victory at Sociedad last week due to muscle injuries and the duo remain unavailable for selection.

McTominay is United’s final significant injury absentee for the Europa League second leg on Thursday night as the Scottish international is still recovering from a knock that kept him out at the weekend.

Solskjaer is expected to rest some of his key players tomorrow ahead of Sunday’s huge clash with Chelsea and the boss has confirmed Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire will be involved against Sociedad – although he stopped short of saying if the youngsters would start the game.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“They’ll still be missing. They’ve not joined training so they won’t be ready, no. Paul has been outside on the grass and is starting to step up his recovery but he’s not near the team for this game.” “It’ll be more or less the same squad that we had against Newcastle,” “Hannibal is injured for about a month. Amad and Shola will, of course, be involved. They are in the squad but I am not going to tell you if they are starting or not.”

Manchester United head into the second leg holding a 4-0 lead from the first leg so they are fully expected to make light work of Sociedad at Old Trafford tomorrow to book their place in the last-16 of the Europa League.