Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Sunday night.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference video call this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on several first team players.

The Reds boss was pleased to confirm that Diogo Jota has made a successful return to full training this week after finally overcoming a knee injury that’s kept him out of action since early December 2020.

Jota has looked ‘very good’ in training, according to Klopp, so the Portuguese international could now be in contention to return to the squad for Liverpool’s trip to Sheffield this weekend.

Liverpool’s injury woes are set to ease further as Klopp also confirmed that Fabinho is in-line to resume full training tomorrow as he bids to return from a muscle injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.

In a triple boost for the defending champions, James Milner is also expected to return to training this weekend after recovering from a thigh injury but the trip to Sheffield United will come too soon for the duo.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Diogo trained now twice with the team, looks very good – very good. But [he] was out long term so we have to see what we can do with that. But in training he looks really promising,” “Fab was not yet with the team. That can happen tomorrow, if I’m 100 per cent right, he has his first session with the team. And same for James Milner. That’s it, all the others are long term.”

Liverpool’s list of long-term absentees grew again this week after it was confirmed Jordan Henderson is facing months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a groin injury.

The Reds skipper picked up the issue against Everton last weekend and while the club were reluctant to put a fixed time-scale on his recovery, Klopp has now suggested that the ‘best-case scenario’ is that Henderson will only play a few games towards the end of the season.

When asked for an update on Henderson today, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“The best-case scenario, I don’t know. It’s not a quick one, but we all hope there’s a possibility for him to play a few games this season. We will see.”

It’s a huge blow for Liverpool to lose their captain at this stage of the season and Henderson now joins defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the long-term injury list. Thankfully for Klopp, it looks like Jota could return this weekend while Fabinho and Milner are also on the verge of being available again.

Liverpool could certainly do with Jota on Sunday as they head to Sheffield United off the back of four consecutive league defeats which have left them sitting down in sixth position in the table.