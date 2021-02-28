[Teams] Tottenham vs Burnley: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham will be looking for a win to close-in on the top six when they take on Burnley in north London this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Wolfsberger in the Europa League on Thursday night with Hugo Lloris among those recall as he replaces Joe Hart between the sticks this afternoon.

Serge Aurier comes in for Matt Doherty at right-back while Sergio Reguilon is recalled in place of Ben Davies on the left side of the Tottenham defence. Davinson Sanchez gets a start as he replaces Eric Dier with Toby Alderweireld keeping his place in the back four.

There are changes in midfield too as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele are recalled by Mourinho meaning Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks drop to the bench after they started against Wolfsberger in midweek.

Dele Alli may feel unfortunate to lose his place after an excellent performance in the Europa League as he drops to the bench along with Erik Lamela and Carlos Vinicius while Steven Bergwijn doesn’t make the squad.

Harry Kane is unsurprisingly recalled to start up front after he was rested on Thursday night. Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura support Kane in the Tottenham attack while Gareth Bale gets a start in the league after impressing off the bench last time out.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lucas, Bale, Son, Kane

Subs: Hart, Dier, Doherty, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Dele, Lamela, Vinicius

Burnley

Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra

Subs: Wood, Peacock-Farrell, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Richardson, Benson, Driscoll-Glennon