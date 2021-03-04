[Teams] Liverpool vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to climb back into the top four with a win over rivals Chelsea at Anfield tonight [20.15 kick-off].

Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Fabinho as the Brazilian is recalled to start alongside Ozan Kabak in the middle of the Liverpool defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions while Alisson Becker returns in goal following the death of his father.

The Reds stick with the same midfield three that started against Sheffield United last weekend with Curtis Jones lining-up alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara. That means Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain on the bench.

Klopp has also gone with his preferred front three with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane supporting Roberto Firmino in attack. Diogo Jota returns to the Liverpool squad for the first time since December but he’ll be among the substitutes.

Thomas Tuchel is still without Thiago Silva so Andreas Christensen continues alongside Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in the back three. Reece James is recalled in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi on the right flank while Ben Chilwell keeps his place on the left ahead of Marcos Alonso.

Jorginho is recalled to start in midfield for Chelsea this evening after being rested for the draw with Man Utd. Mateo Kovacic is the man to make way as N’Golo Kante keeps his place. Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech also retain their spots in attack.

However, Olivier Giroud drops to the Chelsea bench with Timo Werner recalled up front. Kai Havertz has to settle for a place on the bench along with Christian Pulisic.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, N Williams.

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Mount, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud