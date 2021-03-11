[Teams] Tottenham vs Dinamo Zagreb: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Tottenham Hotspur take on Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie this evening.

Jose Mourinho has made some changes ahead of Sunday’s North London Derby but Hugo Lloris keeps his place between the sticks tonight. Serge Aurier is recalled at right-back with Matt Doherty making way while Eric Dier starts alongside Davinson Sanchez in the middle of defence. Toby Alderweireld drops to the bench along with Sergio Reguilon as Ben Davies starts at left-back.

Moussa Sissoko is recalled to start in the Tottenham midfield along with Tanguy Ndombele as Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg drop to the bench. Dele Alli comes in to start in the attacking midfield role with Lucas Moura making way.

Gareth Bale is also rested ahead of the Arsenal game on Sunday so Erik Lamela starts along with Hueng-min Son and Harry Kane in the Tottenham front line. Steven Bergwijn and Carlos Vinicius are other attacking options for Spurs on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Dele, Lamela, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Whiteman, Doherty, Reguilon, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bale, Bergwijn, Moura, Vinicius

Dinamo Zagreb

Livakovic, Ristovski, Lauritsen, Theophile-Catherine, Leovac, Majer, Jakic, Ademi, Ivanusec, Petkovic, Orsic

Subs: Zagorac, Josipovic, Gavranovic, Cabraja, Kastrati, Tolic, Burton, Misic, Stojanovic, Franjic, Peric, Atiemwen