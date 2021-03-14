[Teams] Man Utd vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to reclaim second spot in the table when they take on West Ham at Old Trafford tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a big boost as Marcus Rashford is passed fit to start after recovering from a knock. He joins Mason Greenwood and Daniel James in the United attack with Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani ruled out.

Bruno Fernandes starts once again in the attacking midfield role for Man Utd with Fred recalled to line-up alongside Scott McTominay in midfield. Nemanja Matic is the man to make way.

Luke Shaw is also brought back in to the starting eleven with Alex Telles dropping to the bench while Victor Lindelof is recalled to line-up alongside Harry Maguire with Eric Bailly making way. Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back.

Dean Henderson starts in goal once again for Manchester United with David De Gea still missing – although the Spaniard will return to full training on Monday following his isolation.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio joins Jarrod Bowen in attack with Mark Noble partnering Declan Rice in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood

Subs: Grant, Bishop, Bailly, Telles, Tuanzebe, Williams, Matic, Amad, Shoretire

West Ham

Fabianski, Dawson, Diop, Creswell, Coufal, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Johnson, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Balbuena, Benrahma, Lanzini, Alves, Martin, Trott, Odubeko, Coventry