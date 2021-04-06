[Teams] Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League quarter-finals tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made a surprise selection this evening as Naby Keita is recalled to start in midfield with Thiago Alcantara dropped to the bench. Fabinho keeps his place in the holding role while Gini Wijnaldum is also recalled after being rested against Arsenal at the weekend. James Milner is the man to make way.

Liverpool have also made a change up front as Diogo Jota is rewarded for his fine display against the Gunners with the Portuguese international replacing Roberto Firmino up front. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane keep their places in Klopp’s eleven.

The German coach goes with the same back four so Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak and Andy Robertson all start. The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams and Xherdan Shaqiri are all named among the Liverpool subs.

As for Madrid, Toni Kroos lines-up in midfield alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric while Karim Benzema is joined by Carlos Vinícius and Marco Asensio in attack.

Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos are both out so Militao is joined by Nacho in the middle of the back four.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Real Madrid

Courtois; Vázquez, Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos; Asensio, Vinícius, Benzema.

Subs: Lunin, Altube, Marcelo, Valverde, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Arribas, Chust

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, H. Davies, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B. Davies, R. Williams, Cain