Havertz out as Tuchel makes 4 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Porto

Chelsea take on Porto at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday evening. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: There will be no change between the sticks as Edouard Mendy will once again keep goal for Chelsea so Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain on the bench.

Defence: Thiago Silva will be hoping for a recall after missing the win over Crystal Palace at the weekend due to suspension. However, the Brazilian defender is being tipped to miss out with Andreas Christensen expected to come in for Kurt Zouma in the middle of the back three.

Antonio Rudiger is expected to retain his place on the left of the Chelsea defence while Cesar Azpilicueta should also start for the hosts against Porto as he’s become a regular under Tuchel.

Midfield: N’Golo Kante is fit and available for selection after returning to full fitness recently following a thigh injury and he may get a start tomorrow night after not featuring against Palace.

Mateo Kovacic is likely to retain his place in the Chelsea midfield so Jorginho may be the man to make way if Kante is recalled. Billy Gilmour will also have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Ben Chilwell is expected to keep his place on the left flank ahead of Marcos Alonso but we could see a change on the opposite side with Reece James coming in for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Attack: Chelsea were impressive in attack during the 4-1 win at Palace on Saturday and Christian Pulisic may have done enough to retain his place after scoring a brace at Selhurst Park.

Mason Mount is also likely to keep his spot in Tuchel’s team so Hakim Ziyech may miss out. Timo Werner is pushing for a recall and he could replace Kai Havertz if the Chelsea boss wants to freshen things up ahead of the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: