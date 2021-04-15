[Teams] Man Utd vs Granada: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Man Utd welcome Granada to Old Trafford this evening for the second-leg of their quarter final tie in Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced into a couple of changes in defence as Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are both suspended after picking up yellow cards during the first leg win in Spain last week.

Axel Tuanzebe comes in for Maguire alongside Victor Lindelof while Alex Telles replaces Shaw at left-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back so Brandon Williams has to settle for a place on the bench.

Paul Pogba captains Man Utd tonight and he’s joined by Fred and Nemanja Matic in midfield with Scott McTominay missing due to suspension. Bruno Fernandes once again starts in the attacking midfield position so Donny van de Beek is named among the substitutes once again.

Solskjaer has decided not to risk Marcus Rashford from the start due to his niggling foot injury so Mason Greenwood supports Edinson Cavani in the Man Utd attack. Juan Mata and Amad Traore are attacking options from the bench along with Daniel James.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Pogba (c), Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani

Subs: Grant, Henderson, Mata, Rashford, Diallo, James, Williams, Van De Beek, Fish, Elanga, Shoretire

Granada

Rui Silva, Foulquier, Vallejo, German, Neva, Montoro, Gonalons, Kenedy, Herrera, Machis, Soldado

Subs: Banacloche, Fabrega, Perez, Suarez, Puertas, Diaz, Molina, Ruiz, Torrente.