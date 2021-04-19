[Teams] Leeds Utd vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Elland Road

Liverpool will be looking for a win to close-in on the top four when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made a couple of changes from the side that drew with Real Madrid in the Champions League last week. Fabinho moves back into defence alongside Ozan Kabak with Nat Phillips missing out due to a hamstring injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson start once again in the full-back positions for Liverpool while Thiago Alcantara is recalled to start in midfield after failing to make the starting eleven in each of the last three matches.

James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum keep their places in the middle of the park so Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have to settle for a place among the Liverpool substitutes this evening.

Mohamed Salah is given a rest as Diogo Jota is recalled to start in the Liverpool attack. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane keep their places in the front three so Xherdan Shaqiri is on the bench once again.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford leads the line up front with Jack Harrison offering support. Kalvin Phillips marshals the midfield along with Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Helder Costa, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Casilla, Berardi, Davis, Koch, Shackleton, Klich, Poveda, Hernandez, Gelhardt.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Milner, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Tsimikas, Davies, Williams, Salah, Williams, Keita