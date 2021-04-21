Team news update: Arsenal confirm major double fitness blow ahead of Everton clash

Arsenal have confirmed a huge double blow with the news that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will both miss Friday night’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Lacazette limped off during the second half of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday after straining his hamstring while running off the ball.

The Frenchman has now been ruled out of Friday’s game with Everton and will continue to be assessed by the clubs medical team ahead of next week’s crucial Europa League semi-final first leg against Villarreal.

Lacazette’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Arsenal as Aubameyang has also been ruled out of Friday night’s clash with Everton as he continues to recover from malaria.

The Gunners skipper has already missed the last three games having contracted the disease while away with Gabon during the March international break but he’s hoping to resume light training by the end of the week.

Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard remains a doubt for the visit of Everton on Friday. The midfielder is back in light training after missing the last few games with an ankle injury but he’ll need to be assessed before his availability is determined.

Arsenal are still without the services of David Luiz due to a knee injury but he’s hoping to resume light training next week. Kieran Tierney is making good progress recovering from his knee injury and could be back in training within two to three weeks.

An update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Auba continues to recover after contracting malaria on international duty. Auba will be unavailable for Friday’s match against Everton, but is hoping to resume light training by the end of this week. Alex Lacazette

Left hamstring. Alex has sustained a strain to his left hamstring and will be unavailable for Friday’s match against Everton. He will continue to work with the medical team and will be assessed ahead of next week’s matches. David Luiz

Right knee. David is making very good progress and is hoping to integrate back into light training with the squad next week. Martin Odegaard

Right ankle. Martin is now back in light training and will be assessed ahead of the Everton match regarding his availability. Kieran Tierney

Left knee. Kieran sustained ligament damage to his left knee during the match against Liverpool on April 3. Kieran continues to make positive progress and is hoping to be back in training within two to three weeks.

Mikel Arteta is now going to be without his two main strikers against Everton so he has a huge hole to fill up front. Eddie Nketiah scored the equaliser off the bench against Fulham so he could be given a rare league start on Friday night.