Greenwood out as Solskjaer makes 1 key change | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Leeds

Manchester United take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson appears to have established himself as United’s No.1 goalkeeper in the Premier League so he’s expected to keep his place ahead of David De Gea this weekend.

Defence: Eric Bailly is back in contention for Manchester United after returning to full training having missed the last five games due to a positive covid test. However, the Ivorian is expected to be named on the bench on Sunday with Victor Lindelof once again starting alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence.

Luke Shaw should keep his place ahead of Alex Telles at left-back while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will no doubt start yet again at right-back meaning United will go with the game back four that featured against Burnley last weekend.

Midfield: Manchester United have no fresh injury concerns in midfield so we could see Solskjaer sticking with Scott McTominay alongside Fred in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes is almost certain to start once again in the attacking midfield role so the likes of Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata may have to settle for substitute roles against Leeds.

Attack: Marcus Rashford’s fitness is being carefully managed due to an on-going foot injury. The forward could start on the left side of the Man Utd attack on Sunday but I wouldn’t expect him to be risked for the full ninety minutes.

Paul Pogba could line-up in a wider role once again while Edinson Cavani is pushing for a recall up front after scoring off the bench last week. That means Mason Greenwood may be given a rest despite scoring a brace against Burnley last time out.

Anthony Martial remains out with a knee injury that he sustained during the international break last month but Daniel James will be on the bench against his former club.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: