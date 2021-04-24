[Teams] Liverpool vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool need a win to move into the top four when they take on Newcastle United at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made a change from the side that draw with Leeds United last week as Mohamed Salah is recalled to the starting eleven having been rested on Monday night.

James Milner is the man to make way as Liverpool line-up with all four of their attackers. That means Diogo Jota retains his place to start along with Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the Reds attack.

Gini Wijnaldum keeps his place in midfield along with Thiago Alcantara so Naby Keita has to settle for a place on the bench along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones – who’s back from injury.

With Nat Phillips on the sidelines along with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Fabinho starts in defence once again alongside Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

As for Newcastle, Callum Wilson is back in the squad but is only named on the bench with Allan Saint-Maximin supporting Joelinton in attack this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R. Williams, N. Williams

Newcastle

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs: Carroll, Gayle, Wilson, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock, Gillespie