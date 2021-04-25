[Teams] Leeds Utd vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Elland Road

Manchester United will be looking to tighten their grip on second place when they take on Leeds Utd at Elland Road this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to bench Paul Pogba for the game today with the Frenchman rested ahead of United’s Europa League semi-final with Roma next week. Fred starts alongside Scott McTominay in midfield with Nemanja Matic joining Pogba on the bench.

Daniel James is given a recall to start in the Man Utd attack along with Marcus Rashford – who’s passed fit despite carrying a foot injury. Mason Greenwood keeps his place in the frontline so Edinson Cavani has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

There are no changes in defence as Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four. Luke Shaw starts at left-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again starts at right-back.

Dean Henderson starts ahead of David De Gea in goal for Manchester United while Bruno Fernandes is once again in the attacking midfield position so Donny van de Beek is among the subs.

As for Leeds, they name an unchanged line-up from the side that drew with Liverpool last time out. Patrick Bamford leads the line up front and is supported by the likes of Jack Harrison and Helder Costa.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Costa, Bamford

Subs: Casilla, Koch, Bread, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, Hernandez, Poveda, Greenwood

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford.

Subs: De Gea, Telles, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Cavani