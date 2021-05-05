Arsenal team news: Arteta provides update on Tierney, Laca & Luiz ahead of Villarreal

Arsenal welcome Villarreal to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

Ahead of the game, boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette.

Tierney has been on the sidelines since suffering a knee injury during Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool at the start of April and has been making steady progress in his recovery in recent weeks.

The Scottish international returned to full training on Tuesday and the Daily Mail claims Arsenal are hoping Tierney will be in the squad tomorrow – although a place on the bench is likely.

Lacazette has missed Arsenal’s last three matches after picking up a hamstring injury during the draw with Fulham last month. The Frenchman has also resumed full training and the Daily Mail suggests Lacazette could also be back in contention to face Villarreal.

When asked for an update on the duo at his press conference today, Arteta kept his cards close to his chest and simply confirmed they would be assessed at training this afternoon before a decision is made.

Arteta is quoted by football.london as saying:

“Let’s see today how everybody is in training.”

Luiz made his return to the starting eleven during Arsenal’s win at Newcastle United on Sunday having been missing in recent weeks but the centre-back only lasted 53 minutes before limping off with a hamstring injury.

There were fears the issue would end his season but the injury isn’t as bad as first thought and Arteta has refused to rule Luiz out of tomorrow night’s crucial second leg with Villarreal after saying ‘with David it’s always possible‘.

Arteta on David Luiz being available tomorrow: With David it's always possible… He has made an incredible effort to be in the position he's in today — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 5, 2021

Arsenal will be praying Tierney, Lacazette and possibly even Luiz are passed fit to face Villarreal as they head into tomorrow night’s second leg trailing 2-1 following a disappointing defeat in Spain last week.

Arteta will need to turn things around on home soil if the Gunners are to book their place in the Europa League final and try to salvage something from a frustrating campaign.