22-year-old recalled as Tuchel makes 4 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Man City

Chelsea take on fellow Champions League finalists Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: I don’t think we’ll see any changes in goal so Edouard Mendy should once again start between the sticks for Chelsea with Kepa Arrizabalaga on the bench.

Defence: The Blues could freshen things up in defence with Thiago Silva expected to be given a breather after the 36-year-old’s resolute performance against Real Madrid in midweek.

Kurt Zouma is pushing for a recall and he could line-up alongside Andreas Christensen in the back three. Antonio Rudiger played with a facial mask against Madrid and should retain his place this weekend.

Midfield: Chelsea will once again be without the services of Mateo Kovacic as the Croatian international is still recovering from a thigh injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.

Therefore, Tuchel may once again go with N’Golo Kante alongside Jorginho in the middle of the park against Manchester City tomorrow.

Chilwell rested

I think we’ll see Chelsea make changes out wide with Ben Chilwell dropping out while Cesar Azpilicueta should also get a rest after his superb display against Madrid. Marcos Alonso could come in on the left flank with Reece James recalled on the right.

Attack: Tuchel has plenty of options in attack and we should see at least one change with Christian Pulisic coming back into the starting eleven after the 22-year-old was benched in midweek.

Timo Werner could be the man to make way despite getting on the scoresheet against Madrid. Mason Mount has become a key player for Chelsea this season so I expect him to start once again this weekend.

Hakim Ziyech, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi are pushing for a recalls but I think Kai Havertz will retain his place against Man City tomorrow evening.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: