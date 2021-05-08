[Teams] Leeds Utd vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Elland Road

Tottenham will be looking to boost their European qualification hopes when they take on Leeds Utd at Elland Road this lunchtime.

Stand-in Spurs boss Ryan Mason has selected Hugo Lloris to start in goal once again today with Serge Aurier picked to start at right-back ahead of Matt Doherty. Sergio Reguilon keeps his place at left-back while we’ll see Toby Alderweireld alongside Eric Dier in the middle of the Tottenham back four today. That means Davinson Sanchez has to settle for a place on the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts in midfield once again and he’s joined by Giovani Lo Celso so Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko are named among the Tottenham substitutes.

Gareth Bale is rewarded with another start after scoring a hat-trick last time out and the Welshman lines-up along with Dele Alli and Hueng-min Son in attack. The trio all support Harry Kane with the England international leading the line up front.

Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn are all options from the bench for Tottenham if Mason needs to freshen things up in attack.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford is the danger-man up front and he’s supported by Jack Harrison.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds Utd

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Koch, Dallas, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Poveda-Ocampo, Casilla, Raphinha, Hernandez, Rodrigo, Phillips, Davis, Berardi, Shackleton

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Lamela, Hart, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Ndombele