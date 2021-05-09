[Teams] Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Manchester United can tighten their grip on second spot with a win when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that lost to Roma in the Europa League last week with Dean Henderson recalled to start between the sticks meaning David De Gea drops out.

Victor Lindelof also gets a recall after being rested on Thursday night with the Swedish international partnering Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd defence. Eric Bailly is the man to make way while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw retain their places in the back four.

Scott McTominay joins Fred in midfield with Paul Pogba starting in a wider role this afternoon. Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes also start for Man Utd today but Donny van de Beek drops to the substitutes bench after a rare start last time out.

Marcus Rashford is given a recall up front after he was rested on Thursday night so Edinson Cavani is given a breather. Juan Mata is an option from the bench for Solskjaer but Daniel James and Anthony Martial remain out through injury.

As for Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins leads the line up front while Ross Barkley is given a start along with John McGinn and Douglas Luiz.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins

Subs: Heaton, Chukwuemeka, Nakamba, Davis, Wesley, El Mohamady, Hause, Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace.

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford

Subs: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Matic, Williams, Bailly, Cavani, Telles, Mata, van de Beek.