[Teams] Chelsea vs Leicester City: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup final

Chelsea take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley this evening [5.15 kick off].

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that lost to Arsenal last time out but Kepa keeps his place in goal ahead of Edouard Mendy. Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva keep their places in the Chelsea defence with Antonio Rudiger replacing Kurt Zouma. The game comes too soon for Andreas Christensen.

Reece James starts once again on the right flank but Ben Chilwell misses out as Marcos Alonso is recalled on the left. Chelsea welcome N’Golo Kante back into the starting eleven but Mateo Kovacic isn’t risked so Jorginho keeps his place.

Timo Werner is given a recall up front while Hakim Ziyech also comes back into the Chelsea attack. Mason Mount keeps his place in the front three so Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic drop to the bench.

Leicester go with Jamie Vardy up front alongside the in-form Iheanacho while Ayoze Perez also starts. However, James Maddison is only named on the bench for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Jonny Evans starts in defence along with Fofana and Soyuncu so Wes Morgan has to settle for a place on the Leicester bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:



Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Subs: Mendy, Chilwell, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud

Leicester

Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Amartey, Ricardo, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton.