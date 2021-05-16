[Teams] West Brom vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Hawthorns

Liverpool will continue their push for the top four when they take on West Brom at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a fresh injury blow with the news that Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Liverpool’s final games of the season due to a foot injury that he sustained during the win over Manchester United last time out.

The Reds boss has made a couple of changes from the side that won at Old Trafford with Curtis Jones coming in for Gini Wijnaldum in midfield while Sadio Mane is recalled in place of Jota in attack.

Alisson starts in goal once again for Liverpool while the back four is made-up of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Andy Robertson. Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho join Jones in midfield with James Milner and Naby Keita ruled out through injury once again.

Roberto Firmino keeps his place up front for Liverpool after scoring a brace against United last week while Mohamed Salah once again supports the Brazilian international in the front three. Divock Origi is among the subs for the visitors.

As for West Brom, Matheus Pereira will be the dangerman in attack as he supports Hal Robson-Kanu. Matt Phillips also starts for the hosts but Ainsley Maitland-Niles has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Brom

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Diangana, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Phillips, Pereira; Robson-Kanu.

Subs: Button, Peltier, O’Shea, Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Maitland-Niles, Robinson, Grant, Diagne

Liverpool

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Koumetio, N. Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Woodburn, Clarkson, Origi