Man Utd suffer triple injury blow as boss offers update on 4 men ahead of Villarreal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update on four key players ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League final with Villarreal next week.

The Norwegian coach was speaking after United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday night and their final home Premier League game of the season came at a cost after two midfielders picked up knocks at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay was forced off during the second half and although Fred was able to complete the full ninety minutes, he was also seen limping after the final whistle and Solskjaer says the Brazilian ‘doesn’t look great’.

The midfield duo will now be assessed but Manchester United will hope neither injury is serious as McTominay and Fred have just a week to get themselves fit for the Europa League final against Villarreal.

In a triple blow it appears Harry Maguire is also facing a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the final. The defender has been out since injuring his ankle ligament against Aston Villa earlier this month and was still walking with crutches last night.

Maguire is working hard to get fit to face Villarreal but Solskjaer didn’t appear hopeful last night after saying the centre-back ‘doesn’t look great’ so it remains to be seen whether the England international will recover in time for the Europa League final.

Solskjaer also provided an update on Anthony Martial and the United boss hasn’t given up hope that he’ll be fit next week. Martial has been on the sidelines since suffering a knee injury while away with the French squad during the March international break.

The forward has recently returned to training and is working hard to get himself in contention for the final in Poland next Wednesday night, but Solskjaer was offering no guarantees that Martial would be available.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Solskjaer United boss told ManUtd.com:

“Harry, we are working on. It doesn’t look great. We have had a couple of players who have got knocks today, with Scott [McTominay] and Fred. So I will see how they are. “Unfortunately Scott had to come off and Fred doesn’t look great when he is walking now. But we have got eight days [to the final] and hopefully everyone who was available today will be available.“ “We have still got a little bit of hope for Anthony. We are hoping. He is working really hard. We are hoping he will be available for the final. He has worked really hard. He has been very thorough. Very enthusiastic. I can’t say that he won’t be fit for the final but, of course, he has been out for a long time. I am still hopeful.“

The 1-1 draw with Fulham, coupled with Leicester’s defeat at Chelsea last night, means that Manchester United are now guaranteed to finish second in the Premier League table this season.

That will allow Solskjaer to rest his key players for their final league match at Wolves on Sunday and give his men time to prepare for the Europa League final against Villarreal just three days later.