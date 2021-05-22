Wolves vs Man Utd Preview | Team News | Expected XIs | Amad & Shoretire To Feature

Sunday signals the last day in the Premier League and for Man Utd this means taking a trip to the Molineux Stadium where they face Wolves.

All 20 teams in the league will have their final game of the season on Sunday, all kicking off at 4pm. Most eyes will be fixed on those teams still battling to secure a place in the top 4 including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester. Furthermore, West Ham, Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal could all still be in with a chance of securing a spot in Europe.

Nevertheless, with Wolves sitting comfortably mid-table and Utd having already confirmed second place, this game does not share the same hype or have as much of an implication on the final standings. For many Man Utd fans, this will come as a relief as it means the Reds have performed well enough this season to guarantee Champions League football prior to the end of the season.

However United will still want a win against Wolves in order to start building some much needed momentum in the lead up to their Europa League final after suffering two defeats and a draw in their last three league games.

Team News

Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones will all be unavailable for the game on Sunday.

Speaking to MUTV about Martial and Maguire, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “Harry and Anthony are still working hard to be available for the final. Of course, they’ve been out for a long time”.

Speaking about a possible return for Maguire in the final Solskjaer said, “We’re recovering with him and resting with him. He’s not at the stage where he can work hard yet. He’s walking on it now but still it’s a long way from walking to playing football”.

However, in more positive news Solskjaer confirmed that Dan James “will be involved” in the game against Wolves after recovering from injury. Scott McTominay and Fred both picked up knocks during their mid-week game, however Solskjaer was positive they would still be available for the final. He may decide to therefore rest both midfielders against Wolves.

Two other players to look out for on Sunday are under-23 teammates Hannibal and Shola Shoretire. Both players won annual awards this season with Hannibal collecting Reserve-Team Player of the Year and Shoretire awarded with Young Player of the Year. Solskjaer told MUTV that “both of them will be involved” in the game on Sunday, going on to say, “maybe we can get some minutes in them”.

Wolves will be without Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto, Daniel Podence and Owen Otasowie. This leaves Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo with the same squad as he had for his mid-week game.

Also to take note of, it was revealed Nuno has reached an agreement to leave Wolves at the end of the season meaning this will be his final game in charge of the team.

Expected Line-ups

Wolves (3-4-1-2): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Vitinha; Jose, Traore.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles; van de Beek, Matic; James, Mata, Amad; Rashford.

There is likely to be wholesale changes made to the starting eleven with Utd’s final coming up only three days later.

As David de Gea is expected to start the Europa League final, Dean Henderson will most likely be chosen as Utd’s goalie for their final Premier League game.

At the back, Axel Tuanzebe is likely to be the only surviving defender with Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Alex Telles coming in.

In the middle, with Fred and Scott McTominay having picked up knocks in their mid-week game they will probably be given a rest on Sunday. This would allow for Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek to come into the starting line-up.

The front line will also see many changes as Dan James returns to the left wing, with Juan Mata starting in the place of Bruno Fernandes and Amad on the right. The 19-year-old Ivorian has been given more playing time recently and has impressed with his technical ability on the ball.

With both Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani having played a lot of games recently, Marcus Rashford may be given a chance to lead the line. If this is the case, it is likely we will see the three dynamic attacking players interchanging positions with each other throughout the game.