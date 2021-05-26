[Teams] Man Utd vs Villarreal: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League final

Manchester United are in Poland to take on Villarreal in the Europa League final this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made wholesale changes to the starting eleven that beat Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season. David De Gea comes in for Dean Henderson between the sticks while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka return in the full-back positions for Man Utd. Brandon Williams and Alex Telles make way after starting on Sunday.

Harry Maguire is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench after struggling with an ankle injury lately. Eric Bailly is picked ahead of Axel Tuanzebe as he partners Victor Lindelof in the middle of the United defence.

Paul Pogba starts in midfield alongside Scott McTominay so Fred has to make-do with a place among the Manchester United substitutes this evening. Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek are also named on the bench.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford are both recalled to start in attack while Bruno Fernandes captains United in the attacking midfield role. Edinson Cavani leads the line up front so the likes of Dan James and Juan Mata drop out.

As for Villarreal, Gerard Moreno starts in attack along with Carlos Bacca while former Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is passed fit to start at right-back for the Spaniards.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Williams, Amad, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek

Villarreal

Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros, Moreno, Bacca, Pino

Subs: Asenjo, Gasper, Mori, Raba, Estupinan, Alcacer, Moerno, Coquelin, Pena, Gomez, Costa, Nino