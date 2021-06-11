Man Utd submit offer for £35m star but must dig deeper to get deal agreed

Manchester United have seen an opening £10m offer for Kieran Trippier rejected with Atletico Madrid holding out the full value of his £35m release clause, according to reports in Spain via the Daily Mail.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is gearing-up for a busy summer in the transfer market as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season having once again failed to land any silverware last campaign.

United are being strongly linked with attackers such as Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane but the Manchester giants are also expected to strengthen in defence and competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back is required.

Man Utd were heavily reliant on Wan-Bissaka last season as the 23-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions so Solskjaer is hoping to add another top class full-back to help share the load next season.

Trippier has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and the speculation has resurfaced once again this summer amid rumours the England international is looking for a move back to the Premier League following two years in Spain.

The 30-year-old helped Atletico Madrid win the La Liga title last season but the Daily Mail says he’s keen on a move to Manchester United this summer and is already house-hunting in the Manchester area.

It looks like United have made their first move for Trippier as the Daily Mail cite a report from Mundo Deportivo that claims the Red Devils have tabled a cheeky opening bid worth just £10m – almost half what Atletico paid 24 months ago.

However, they’ll have to dig a lot deeper if they want to get a deal agreed as the Spanish outlet says Atletico have made it clear to Man Utd they won’t sell Trippier for anything less than his £35m release clause.

It remains to be seen how United will respond but it’s highly unlikely they’ll be prepared to pay that much for a 30-year-old full-back in todays climate so I expect them to play hardball over any proposed transfer fee.

Trippier would be excellent competition for Wan-Bissaka and offer something different to the United No.29 but it appears the two clubs are well apart in their valuations as things stand.