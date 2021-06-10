Man Utd table opening £60m offer after agreeing personal terms over 5-year contract

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Jadon Sancho on personal terms and have now entered into negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over price, according to reports today.

Yesterday, the Premier League summer transfer window opened and Man Utd have wasted no time in kicking off their summer with a bid for English international star, Sancho.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed via twitter that Manchester United have ‘reached an agreement with Sancho’s camp on personal terms’ including the length of contract which will run until 2026.

Retired Norwegian footballer and now journalist, Jan Aage Fjortoft, then confirmed via twitter that Manchester United have ‘put in the first offer to Dortmund’. Further stating that the clubs are ‘€20 million apart on fixed fee’ and that bonuses still need to be agreed.

The news that Utd have put in a bid for Sancho will come as a relief for fans who went through the motions after the 21-year-old’s failed move to Manchester United last summer.

Dortmund had placed a £108m price tag on Sancho last summer, a fee that Utd were unwilling to accept. This time round, due to the financial implications from COVID-19, Dortmund are reportedly willing to settle instead for around £80m making Sancho a much more obtainable target for the Reds.

German news outlet BILD have reported that Utd have put in a bid of £60m [€70m] plus add ons which falls short of the £78m [€90m] Dortmund are asking for. However, it is to be expected that the first bid in a transfer negotiation would fall short of the asking price.

Therefore, the recent developments suggest that this deal is moving in the right direction and as Jan Aage Fjortoft tweeted: “Manchester United and Sancho [are] getting closer”.

With the Euros beginning on Friday, it may be more realistic to presume the transfer will not be finalised until July. However, as personal terms have been agreed and negotiations underway, there is no reason as to why this deal could not be completed before England’s first game on Sunday.