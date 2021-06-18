Man Utd close in on £75m deal following fresh talks, personal terms already agreed

Manchester United are closing in on a sensational £75m deal to sign Jadon Sancho after holding fresh talks with Borussia Dortmund, according to the Mirror.

Sancho has once again been identified as a prime transfer target for United after the Manchester giants failed to agree terms with Dortmund over a deal for the exciting winger last summer with the German outfit demanding in excess of £100m.

However, that valuation has dropped considerably this summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring Sancho back to England as the Norwegian coach looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season.

A new right winger is a priority for Solskjaer with Sancho his top target and the Mirror claims that Man Utd are now closing in on a £75m deal to sign the Borussia Dortmund attacker this summer.

The newspaper says United saw their opening £67m rejected but have held fresh talks with Dortmund and are now ‘super confident’ of getting a deal over the line, while Sancho is expecting to be a Manchester United player soon.

According to the Mirror, Dortmund want the majority of the fee paid up front but a number of add-ons are expected to be included in the deal with the Bundesliga side wanting the transfer concluded by the end of the month.

The Express reported recently that Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with Sancho over a five-year deal worth at least £250,000-a-week so it looks like this proposed move is edging closer to completion.

Sancho has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017 and he’s been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summers European Championships.

The 21-year-old has provided 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games for Dortmund so he’ll certainly provide an added threat in the final third for Manchester United if this deal gets over the line.

Sancho’s arrival would give Solskjaer another top class attacking option with the youngster competing with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani for a starting spot.