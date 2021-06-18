Arsenal in talks over possible double swoop to sign £75m-rated duo

Arsenal are holding talks about signing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and midfielder Sander Berge but Sheffield United value the duo at around £75m, according to The Star.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be extremely busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to overhaul a squad that finished eighth in the Premier League last season and missed out on European qualification for the first time in 25 years.

At least one new goalkeeper is on the agenda as Mat Ryan has returned to Brighton following his loan spell while Bernd Leno’s future at the Emirates Stadium is in question as he has two years left on his deal and is in no rush to sign an extension.

Ramsdale has emerged as a target for Arteta and The Star says Arsenal were reportedly ready to table an opening £20m offer. However, it looks like the Gunners will have to dig a lot deeper if they want to get a deal agreed.

The 23-year-old has been called up to the England squad to replace Dean Henderson and The Star claims that Sheffield United have told Arsenal they’ll reject any £20m bid and are now valuing Ramsdale at around £40m.

That valuation is sure to deter Arsenal as money is tight at the Emirates and the report says Sheffield United are confident Ramsdale won’t agitate for a move after he informed the club he’s happy to stay despite their relegation last season.

Ramsdale re-joined the Blades from Bournemouth last summer and despite conceding 63 goals in his 38 games, the goalkeeper was named as the clubs player of the year following an impressive campaign.

Ramsdale isn’t the only Sheffield United player Arsenal are being linked with as The Star says the Gunners are also showing a keen interest in signing Sander Berge as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Granit Xhaka is expected to leave the Emirates this summer while Dani Ceballos has returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell so Arsenal need to bring in at least two new midfielders and Berge has emerged as a target.

The Star says talks between Arsenal and agents are continuing behind the scenes to see if a deal is feasible but Sheffield United value Berge at around £35m – a figure the Londoners aren’t willing to pay.

Unlike Ramsdale, Berge is expected to push for a move this summer so there’s a chance the Blades may lower that asking price but they’ll still want a profit on the £22m they paid for the midfielder 18 months ago.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming weeks but with Sheffield United demanding around £75m for Ramsdale and Berge, any deals appear unlikely unless the Championship outfit lower their expectations.