Tottenham hijack Liverpool’s move after tabling bid to sign want-away £51m star

Tottenham have jumped ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic after submitting a formal offer for the £51m-rated Fiorentina hitman, according to CalcioMercato.

Vlahovic has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Italian football since joining Fiorentina from Partizan in 2018 and he scored 21 goals in 37 games last season despite his side finishing way down in 13th place in the Serie A table.

The 21-year-old’s potential has caught the eye of several top European clubs with TuttoSport reporting last week that Liverpool have expressed their interest along with the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

The outlet claimed that Liverpool have held initial talks with Vlahovic’s representatives about a possible move to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in another attacker to compete with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah next season.

However, it appears Liverpool face further competition for his signature as CalcioMercato are now reporting that Tottenham have joined the race for Vlahovic after new director Fabio Paratici identified him as a transfer target.

Spurs have been heavily reliant on Harry Kane in recent years and with the England international’s future in north London in serious doubt, it appears Tottenham are in the market for at least one top class striker this summer.

CalcioMercato claims that Tottenham have already put forward a proposal to sign Vlahovic but the striker also has offers from Atletico Madrid and Milan while Juventus remain keen on the forward, too.

The report doesn’t indicate how much Spurs have put on the table but according to the Italian publication, Fiorentina value Vlahovic at around £51m [€60m] so it will take serious money to force them to cash-in.

The good news for Tottenham and Liverpool is that the Serbian international wants to join a bigger club this summer and with just two years remaining on his contract, Fiorentina may decide it’s best to sell now rather than see his value drop next year.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Liverpool now respond to news of Tottenham’s offer by tabling a bid of their own but it looks like Vlahovic could have two serious options if he opts for a move to England this summer.