Reports: Man Utd have deal agreed to sign £60m La Liga star

Manchester United have agreed terms with Real Madrid over a deal to sign centre-back Raphael Varane this summer, according to reports via the Express.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is gearing-up for an important transfer window as he tries to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season having once again failed to land any silverware during the last campaign.

United are being linked with big-money moves for attackers such as Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane, however, the Manchester giants are also reportedly in the market for another top class centre-back.

Solskjaer appears to have on-going doubts over Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe so he wants to find a reliable partner for Harry Maguire and Varane has emerged as the Norwegian’s prime target.

The French international has been with Real Madrid for the past 10 years and has made 360 appearances for the La Liga outfit to help them win a whole host of honours including 4 Champions Leagues and 3 La Liga titles.

However, Varane has just one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and The Athletic reported recently that the defender has snubbed an offer of a two-year extension after deciding he wants a new challenge this summer.

The Independent claimed over the weekend that Varane was ready to snub interest from Paris Saint-Germain as he wants to join Manchester United on a deal worth around £400,000-a-week.

Madrid are reportedly resigned to cashing-in on the centre-back this summer as they cannot afford to risk seeing him walk away for nothing in 12 months time but the Daily Mail suggests they want around £60m for his signature.

That seems expensive for a defender in the final year of his contract but it doesn’t appear to have deterred United as the Express are citing Spanish journalist Pipi Estrada as saying on El Chiringuito TV that Man Utd have a ‘total agreement’ in place to sign Varane this summer.

There was very little substance to support this bold claim as Estrada didn’t disclose any details such as the transfer fee United have supposedly agreed, but the news is still sure to excite fans nonetheless.

Varane is one of the best central defenders in Europe so he’d be an excellent signing for Man Utd if he does end up moving to Old Trafford but we’ll have to wait and see if these reports are accurate.

The 28-year-old is now free to complete any proposed move after France crashed out of Euro 2020 following a thrilling penalty shoot-out defeat to Switzerland after the Swiss came from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw.