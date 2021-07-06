Man Utd submit bid for international star as they look to seal £64m double swoop

Manchester United have submitted a £43m bid for Raphael Varane and are ready to pay £21m for Eduardo Camavinga as they target a sensational double swoop, according to Marca.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build a squad capable of winning major trophies next season and he’s already kicked-off his summer spending spree after agreeing a £73m deal with Borussia Dortmund for attacker Jadon Sancho.

However, the Norwegian coach is also looking to strengthen in midfield and Camavinga has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with widespread report suggesting he’s been identified as a target.

Fabrizio Romano claimed recently that Man Utd were progressing with their attempts to sign the 18-year-old wonderkid and it appears they’re now ready to formalise their interest with an opening offer.

According to Marca, Manchester United are set to bid around £21m [€25m] for Camavinga and are well placed to win the race for his signature as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain no longer see him as a priority.

Camavinga has just one year remaining on his contract so Rennes may be forced to cash-in this summer if he doesn’t sign an extension soon but it remains to be seen whether £21m would be enough to tempt them into a deal.

However, it would be an absolute bargain if Man Utd were able to land Camavinga for anywhere near that figure as he’s one of the best young talents in European football and would be a superb long-term addition to Solskjaer’s squad.

United are also looking to bring in another central defender as Solskjaer wants to find a top class partner for Harry Maguire amid on-going doubts surrounding Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Varane has been touted as their first choice target recently with ESPN reporting last week that Man Utd were growing increasingly confident of signing the Frenchman this summer following talks with Real Madrid.

It appears Manchester United have already formalised their interest as Marca claims they’ve tabled a £43m [€50m] offer and ESPN suggest that could be enough to get a deal agreed with the Spanish giants.

The 28-year-old has just one year left on his contract and is showing no sign he’ll pen an extension so Madrid will need to sell this summer as they cannot afford to lose him for nothing in just 12 months time.

Varane has been one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past few years so he’d be an excellent signing for United if they could manage to lure the French international to Old Trafford this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how thing’s develop over the coming days but it looks like Man Utd are hoping to pull off a potential £64m double swoop and we think Camavinga and Varane would be superb additions to their squad.