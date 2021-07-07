Report – Arsenal close in on deal after submitting formal bid to sign £21m attacker

Arsenal have submitted a formal offer to sign Houssem Aouar and talks are progressing well with Lyon over a deal for the £21m-rated attacking midfielder, according to Le10 Sport.

Aouar was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal last summer but the North Londoners failed to agree a deal with Lyon and eventually splashed out on former Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

However, it looks like the Gunners have renewed their interest in Aouar as Le10 Sport claims that Arsenal have tabled a formal opening offer for the French international attacker.

The French publication doesn’t disclose the amount Arsenal have put on the table but they say Lyon are wanting between £17.1m and £21.3m [€20m-€25m] for Aouar’s signature and Arsenal’s offer is believed to be close to that region.

According to Le10 Sport, negotiations between the two clubs are progressing well with Lyon prepared to cash-in on the 23-year-old if their valuation is met in order to raise funds for their summer transfer plans.

The report says Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have also shown an interest in Aouar but Arsenal have stolen a march on their rivals by submitted a formal offer and appear to be closing in on a deal.

Mikel Arteta is looking to overhaul his midfield options this summer as Granit Xhaka is expected to leave, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have gone back to Real Madrid while Matteo Guendouzi has just sealed a move to Marseille.

Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock could also be sold by Arsenal this summer so Arteta is in the market for at least two midfielders and it looks like he’s hoping to lure Aouar to the Emirates.

We’ll have to wait and see whether a deal can be agreed but it would be a bargain if Arsenal could sign Aouar for around £20m as he’s been one of the most exciting young talents in French football.

Aouar has been a key player for Lyon in recent seasons and has provided 32 goals and 31 assists in his 170 appearances for the club so he’d certainly add a creative edge that Arsenal have lacked at times in recent seasons.

With Odegaard gone, Arteta needs a player to fill the void and Aouar would fit the bill perfectly as he’s comfortable playing as a midfielder, central attacking midfielder or from the left wing so he’d give Arsenal plenty of options.