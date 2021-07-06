Reports – Arsenal in talks to land South American, Arteta sees him as ‘ideal’ signing

Arsenal are in talks to sign Neto this summer after Mikel Arteta identified the Barcelona goalkeeper as an ‘ideal’ addition to his squad, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Arteta is expected to be extremely busy in the transfer market over the coming weeks as he tries to overhaul his squad following a disappointing season and the Gunners boss is tipped to strengthen in defence, midfield and in attack.

However, Arteta is also in the market for another goalkeeper as Mat Ryan’s loan spell came to an end last month, Alex Runarsson is set for a move to Turkey while Bernd Leno has just two years left on his contract and is unlikely to sign an extension.

Leno could even be sold this summer if he refuses to commit himself to Arsenal but, even if the German stopper stays, Arteta knows he needs to bring in another goalkeeper and it appears he’s renewed his interest in Neto.

Arsenal were strongly linked with the South American during the January window but were unable to get a deal agreed with Barcelona so ended up signing Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton instead.

However, Mundo Deportivo claims that Arsenal remain interested in signing Neto and are in talks with his agent about a possible move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Spanish publication suggests Arsenal are in pole position ahead of Everton and teams in Italy to sign the Brazilian and Arteta believes Neto would be an ‘ideal’ signing due to his ability to play out from the back.

The 31-year-old has struggled for game-time since joining Barcelona from Valencia in 2019 as he’s made just 17 appearances over the last two years so he’s keen on a move in search of regular first team football.

Neto is firmly behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the pecking order at Barca so he could jump at the chance of joining Arsenal if he’s viewed as the long-term replacement for Leno.

Even if Leno remains in north London for another season, Neto has the ability to push the German international for the first team shirt so I think he’d be an excellent signing if Arsenal could get a deal agreed.