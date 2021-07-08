Liverpool in talks over deal to sign £30m star as Klopp looks to secure key signing

Liverpool are in talks with Lille over a potential deal to sign £30m-rated midfielder Renato Sanches this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to secure a key addition to his squad, according to reports.

Klopp has already snapped-up centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig but the Reds boss is also in the market for a new central midfielder as he tries to build a squad capable of winning major trophies again next season.

Gini Wijnaldum has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after running down his contract at Anfield and the Dutchman will leave a huge void needing to be filled as he was a key player for Liverpool in recent years.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a number of players this summer but Sanches has once again emerged as a potential target having been constantly tipped for a move to Liverpool over the past 12-18 months.

It appears the club have now stepped-up their interest as the Daily Star are citing journalist Nicolo Schira as claiming that Liverpool have opened talks with Lille over a potential deal for Sanches this summer.

The news follows previous reports from earlier this week that claimed Liverpool were pushing to sign Sanches with the Express carrying a report that suggested a £30m deal was in the pipeline.

The 23-year-old has previous experience in England having endured a difficult spell at Swansea but he’s developed into a top class midfielder since joining Lille and played a key role in guiding them to the Ligue 1 title last season.

Sanches is also an established international with Portugal and featured in all of their Euro 2020 matches before they were knocked out by Belgium in the first knockout stages.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Sanches would be a terrific addition to Klopp’s squad if Liverpool could get a deal agreed and he should prove to be an excellent replacement for Wijnaldum in the middle of the park.