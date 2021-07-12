Liverpool pushing to sign 26-year-old star ahead of Man Utd after tabling £34m offer

Liverpool are pushing to sign Manchester United target Saul Niguez and have already tabled an opening offer for the Atletico Madrid midfielder, according to reports via the Manchester Evening News.

Niguez has been at Atletico his entire career having joined the clubs youth ranks as a child and he’s developed into an excellent all-round midfield player over the past few years having established himself under Diego Simeone.

The 26-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions to help Atletico win the La Liga title last season but his future has been called into question as the Madrid-based club are in need of money and Niguez could be sacrificed to raise transfer funds.

Clubs here in the Premier League have been linked with a move for the Spanish international with AS reporting last week that Manchester United and Liverpool were among the admirers eyeing a move for Niguez this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to spend heavily in the market as he looks to build a squad capable of winning major trophies next season and Niguez could be viewed as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

The French superstar has just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford and is no closer to signing an extension so United may be forced to cash-in this summer and Niguez could be the man to fill his boots.

However, it looks like Liverpool have stolen a march on Man Utd as the Manchester Evening News are citing a report from Mundo Deportivo that claims the Merseysiders are pushing hard to sign Niguez.

The Spanish publication says Liverpool have already offered £34m [€40m] for the midfielder but that bid was turned down by Atletico as they are holding out for closer to £43m [€50m].

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum after he left to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and Niguez has seemingly been identified as the ideal replacement for the Dutchman.

Mundo Deportivo suggests that negotiations are continuing between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid but there could be further competition as Barcelona have also expressed their interest in signing Niguez this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Niguez would be an excellent signing for Liverpool or Manchester United if either club were able to win the race for his signature.