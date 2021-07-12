Report – Tottenham and Liverpool in battle to sign £34m Euro 2020 star

Tottenham and Liverpool are in a fierce battle with several other European clubs to try and sign Sampdoria attacker Mikkel Damsgaard this summer, according to TuttoSport.

Damsgaard only joined Sampdoria from Nordsjaelland last summer in a deal worth around £5m and he enjoyed a solid debut campaign in Italy having provided 2 goals and 4 assists in his 35 Serie A appearances.

However, the youngster really caught the eye during an outstanding Euro 2020 tournament this summer. The 21-year-old scored a stunning goal during Denmark’s group stage win over Russia and was a key player in their march to the semi-finals.

Damsgaard then stunned Wembley last week after scoring an outstanding free-kick to give the Danes an early lead in the semi’s before England fought back to book their place in the final thanks to an extra-time strike by Harry Kane.

Understandably, top clubs have been alerted to his potential and TuttoSport claims that Tottenham and Liverpool are among the clubs showing a keen interest in signing Damsgaard this summer.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to revamp his squad ahead of the new season and it appears Tottenham have identified Damsgaard as a potential signing for his new-look side.

Jurgen Klopp is also being tipped to strengthen his ranks following a frustrating 2020/21 campaign and the Liverpool boss is in the market for another attacker to help ease the load on the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah next season.

Damsgaard is predominantly a left sided attacker but is comfortable playing in a variety of positions in the attacking third of the pitch so his versatility would no doubt be a very useful asset at Tottenham or Liverpool.

However, the duo will face plenty of competition for his signature as TuttoSport names Real Madrid, Barcelona, Everton, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus as also being interested in signing the Danish international.

The Italian publication says Sampdoria would ideally like to keep Damsgaard for another season but will evaluate offers over the coming days before making a final decision over his future.

According to the Daily Mail, the clubs president Massimo Ferrero recently suggested his price-tag would be around £34m following his heroics at Euro 2020 but Sampdoria may hope to create a bidding war given the amount of interest being shown.