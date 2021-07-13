Player to undergo medical at Carrington today and complete big-money move to Man Utd

Jadon Sancho is due to undergo his medical at Carrington today before completing his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

United have been trying to sign Sancho for well over a year and renewed their interest this summer after failing to agree terms with Dortmund last year when the Bundesliga giants were demanding in excess of £100m for his signature.

The 21-year-old now has just two years remaining on his contract so Dortmund have been forced to reduce their asking price and Manchester United had been locked in negotiations in recent months trying to thrash out a deal.

The Manchester giants confirmed at the start of July they had finally agreed a deal to sign Sancho subject to a medical, which was due to be completed once his participation at Euro 2020 came to an end.

Sancho was one of three England players to miss penalties during the painful shoot-out defeat to Italy in Sunday’s final at Wembley but the young forward is now free to finalise his switch to Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Sancho is due to arrive at United’s Carrington training base today to undergo his medical and put the finishing touches on his £73m move to Manchester United.

As long as there are no late complications, Sancho will become United’s first major signing of the summer before heading off on holiday to relax and recuperate ahead of the new season.

The Daily Mail says the youngster will be given three weeks off so won’t be due to start his pre-season training until early August – just days before United’s Premier League opener against Leeds United on August 14th.

It’s not the ideal preparation after such a big-money move as Sancho won’t have much time to get up to speed in pre-season before the new campaign begins but no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot wait to have the attacker at his disposal.

Sancho has become one of the best young players in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017. He’s scored 50 goals and provided a further 64 assists in his 137 games for the Bundesliga side so he’ll bring a huge threat in the final third at Man Utd.