Man Utd in advanced talks to sign £50m star, club confident deal will be done

Manchester United are increasingly confident they’ll sign Raphael Varane this summer and are on the verge of agreeing personal terms with the Real Madrid defender, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is working hard to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season and he’s already got a deal in place to sign winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund while Tom Heaton has arrived as a back-up goalkeeper.

However, the Man Utd boss is also looking to bring in a top class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire next season due to on-going doubts surrounding Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Varane has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with widespread reports suggesting he’s emerged as Solskjaer’s prime target and it appears a move is edging closer to completion.

The Manchester Evening News claims that United are progressing well in negotiations and are on the verge of agreeing personal terms with Varane’s camp over what would no doubt be a lucrative contract.

The news outlet says Man Utd sources are confident of getting a deal done in the coming weeks and hope to have everything wrapped-up when Varane returns from holiday following his participation at Euro 2020.

According to the M.E.N, the 28-year-old wants to head straight to Manchester after his break to finalise his move to Old Trafford rather than have to return to Real Madrid to begin pre-season training.

Varane has just one year left on his current contract at the Bernabeu and is refusing to sign an extension so Madrid are ready to cash-in as they cannot afford to lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

The M.E.N says the Spaniard’s initially set an ambitious asking price of £80m but know they can’t command that type of fee for a player with just a year left on his contract and Man Utd are working on a proposed £50m deal.

Madrid may still try and hold out for more but Spanish outlet ABC says United are just £4.2m [€5m] short of meeting their valuation so it sounds as though a deal is close to being finalised for the defender.

Varane has been with Real Madrid for 10 years and has been an outstanding servant for them so he’d be an excellent signing for Manchester United if they’re able to get this deal over the line this summer.