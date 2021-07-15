Reports: Man Utd to table formal £42.5m bid as Solskjaer closes-in on key signing

Manchester United are ready to table a formal £42.5m [€50m] bid for Raphael Varane with Real Madrid now resigned to losing the centre-back this summer, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to strengthen his squad and is in the market for another top class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire next season due to on-going doubts over Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Varane has emerged as a prime target for United with widespread reports in recent weeks suggesting the Manchester giants are locked in negotiations trying to thrash out a deal for the France international.

The 28-year-old has just one year left on his contract at the Bernabeu and is refusing to sign an extension so Madrid will need to cash-in as they cannot afford to lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

TeamTalk are now citing a report from Mundo Deportivo that claims Madrid are resigned to losing Varane as he’s made it clear he won’t sign a new contract and the La Liga outfit are already on the look-out for a replacement.

Man Utd are primed to take advantage of the situation as the Spanish outlet says while Real Madrid are demanding around £60m [€70m] for Varane’s signature, United will open the bidding with a £42.5m [€50m] offer.

The Red Devils know the threat of Varane running down his contract and leaving for nothing will force Madrid to cash-in this summer so they hope to strike a deal well below their £60m valuation.

Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard claims that Manchester United’s formal offer will arrive soon while TeamTalk also cite a report from radio programme El Transistor on Onda Cero that suggests a bid from United will arrive in the coming days.

So it looks like Man Utd are closing-in on a deal to sign Varane and the Frenchman would be a superb addition to Solskjaer’s squad if they can get this proposed move over the line this summer.

Varane has been with Madrid for the last 10 years and he’s developed into one of the best centre-backs in Europe so he’d be an excellent partner for Maguire in the middle of the United back four.