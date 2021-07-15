Arsenal have tabled offer for £21m attacker but Tottenham ready to hijack move

Tottenham are ready to hijack Arsenal’s move to sign Houssem Aouar with Lyon prepared to cash-in on the £21m-rated attacker this summer, according to Le10 Sport.

Aouar has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent transfer windows and Arsenal have renewed their interest in the Frenchman having failed to get a deal agreed with Lyon last year.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for midfield reinforcements as the Gunners boss tries to overhaul his squad following consecutive eighth-placed finishes in the league and Aouar is back on his radar.

Martin Odegaard has returned to Real Madrid following a loan spell in England last season so it appears Arsenal have identified Aouar as a potential replacement for the Norwegian international in the No.10 role.

It looks like the Gunners have already formalised their interest as, according to Le10 Sport, Arsenal have already tabled an opening offer worth less than £17m [€20m] for the 23-year-old.

However, Arsenal now face stiff competition for Aouar’s signature as the French publication claims Tottenham are ready to go head-to-head with their north London rivals this summer.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to revamp his newly-inherited squad and Aouar has seemingly been identified as a player who could add some creativity to the Tottenham squad ahead of the new season.

Dele Alli has struggled for consistent form over the past year while Erik Lamela is being linked with a move away from Spurs this summer so Espirito Santo could be eyeing Aouar as the man to add some spark to his side.

The French international has been a key player at Lyon in recent seasons having provided 32 goals and 31 assists in his 170 appearances so he’d be a terrific addition for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club could get a deal agreed.

Le10 Sport says Aouar is keen on a move to England and Lyon are being forced to cash-in due to their financial difficulties. The report says the Ligue 1 club are demanding around £21m [€25m] but will have to seriously consider any offer that comes in higher than £17m [€20m].

That kind of money would represent a superb piece of business for Arsenal or Spurs so Aouar would be an excellent signing for either of the North London giants.