Deals on verge of completion as Man Utd prepare to announce £141m triple swoop

Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing deals for Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to take his summer spending past £140m, according to The Sun.

The United boss is trying to build a squad capable of winning major trophies again next season and a £73m deal for England attacker Jadon Sancho has already been agreed with Borussia Dortmund, subject to a medical.

Sancho’s transfer is expected to be announced shortly but the spending isn’t going to stop there as Solskjaer is also desperately trying to strengthen his defence and it looks like Man Utd are closing-in on two of their key targets.

Varane has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with widespread reports suggesting Manchester United have been locked in negotiations with the player and Real Madrid trying to thrash out a deal.

The Sun claims that an agreement is now ‘all but done’ with United expected to pay Madrid £50m for the 28-year-old’s signature. The Spaniard’s initially wanted at least £60m but Varane has just one year left on his contract so Madrid will be forced to accept a lower offer as they cannot afford to see the centre-back walk away for nothing in 12 months time.

According to the newspaper, Varane’s representatives have already agreed terms with United over a five-year contract and the deal is expected to be officially announced towards the end of next week.



Varane would be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad as he’ll be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and should form a rock solid partnership with Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four.

Manchester United are also hunting for a new right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka next season and Trippier has been widely touted as Solskjaer’s first choice target in recent weeks.

Speculation died down during the Euro’s but the rumours have resurfaced following the tournaments conclusion and The Sun claims an £18m deal with Atletico Madrid is almost done.

The report says the 30-year-old is expected to finalise his move to Old Trafford over the coming days with an announcement due next week as United close-in on a double defence swoop.

Trippier is known for his ability to bomb forward down the right flank and put accurate crosses in the box so he’ll give Solskjaer a very different option to Wan-Bissaka – who’s far more defensive.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like Man Utd are about to take their spending to £141m with Varane and Trippier following Sancho to Old Trafford this summer.