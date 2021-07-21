Reports: Arsenal set to beat Tottenham to signing of £4.1m-a-year star

Arsenal are in pole position ahead of Tottenham and West Ham to sign Tammy Abraham on an initial loan deal from Chelsea this summer, according to The Sun.

Abraham has been with Chelsea his entire career having come through their youth ranks and looked to have established himself as a first team regular after scoring 18 goals during a very impressive 2019/20 campaign.

However, the 23-year-old has fallen out of favour since Thomas Tuchel arrived as manager in late January as Abraham featured in just 17 minutes of Premier League action during the second half of last season.

Tuchel is reportedly looking to sign a top class striker this summer with Erling Haaland strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Abraham is expected to be the man to make-way for the new arrival.

Several rival London clubs have been alerted to the strikers situation and The Sun says Arsenal have emerged as firm favourites ahead of Tottenham and West Ham to sign Abraham this summer.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is revamping his squad ahead of the new season and he’s reportedly in the market for a new striker. Alexandre Lacazette is in the final year of his contract and is no closer to signing an extension so Arsenal could cash-in on the Frenchman with Abraham eyed as a potential replacement.

Nuno Espirito Santo is also working hard trying to overhaul the squad he inherited this summer and Tottenham could view Abraham as the man to fill Harry Kane’s boots if he successfully forces a move away from Spurs.

However, it appears Arsenal are in pole position to sign Abraham as The Sun claims the Gunners are ‘set’ to sign the striker on an initial season-long loan with an obligation to pay Chelsea £40m next summer to make the deal permanent.

Chelsea have been trying to sell the England international in recent weeks as they want to raise funds and get Abraham’s £4.16m-a-year [£80,000-a-week] salary off the books to make room for a marquee striker.

Suitors like Arsenal have been reluctant to pay such a fee in today’s financial climate so The Sun says an initial loan with obligation to buy next year should the striker reach a pre-set number of appearances is the most likely outcome.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming weeks but Abraham would be a solid signing for Arsenal if they could get a deal agreed with Chelsea this summer.