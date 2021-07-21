Man Utd working to secure £68m double swoop as Solskjaer continues spending spree

Manchester United want to bring in two more signings after securing Jadon Sancho and are working on deals for Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to strengthen his ranks as he wants to build a squad capable of competing for major trophies next season and United have already agreed a £73m deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho.

However, the spending won’t stop there as the Manchester Evening News claims Solskjaer wants to bring in two more major signings this summer and it appears the Norwegian will focus on strengthening his defence.

The report says Manchester United are working hard trying to seal a deal for Varane after identifying the French central defender as the man they want to partner Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four.

Varane has just one year left on his contract at the Bernabeu and is refusing to sign an extension so Real Madrid are being forced to cash-in rather than risk losing the centre-back for nothing in 12 months time.

The M.E.N suggests that United are confident of getting a deal agreed with Madrid and Varane’s camp expects the player to move to Old Trafford over the coming weeks. Madrid have been trying to play hardball over a fee but Varane’s contract situation has left them vulnerable and The Sun suggests a £50m deal is close to being agreed.

Solskjaer is also in the market for another right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Trippier has been widely named as Manchester United’s first choice target.

The M.E.N says Solskjaer is keen to sign the Atletico Madrid star this summer and Trippier is hoping an agreement can be found as he wants to return to the Premier League following two successful years in Spain.

In fact, the report says the 30-year-old is already making plans to move to Manchester and spoke to United players about life at Old Trafford while away with the England squad at Euro 2020 this summer.

The former Tottenham full-back is also in the last year of his contract and The Sun says an £18m deal is in the pipeline. Trippier is one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe and will be the ideal contrast to the more defensive-minded Wan-Bissaka.

So it looks as though Manchester United are closing-in on two further major signings with a double swoop for Varane and Trippier that’s expected to set them back £68m, and they’d be excellent additions to Solskjaer’s squad.