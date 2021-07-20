Fabrizio Romano: Star confirms he wants to join Man Utd & will accept contract offer

Raphael Varane has informed Real Madrid he wants to leave this summer and is ready to accept Manchester United’s contract offer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United have been chasing Varane all summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified the French international as the man he wants to strengthen his defence ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Solskjaer has already snapped-up Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but he wants a new top class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire amid on-going doubts surrounding Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks but Varane has emerged as Man Utd’s prime target and the Manchester giants have been locked in talks trying to thrash out a deal.

The Manchester Evening News reported on Monday that a potential £50m deal is edging closer to completion following productive talks with Real Madrid.

The news outlet claimed Varane’s camp are increasingly confident a move will happen this summer and the player wants to head straight to Carrington to start his new life in England after his holiday rather than return to pre-season training in Madrid.

Raphaël Varane and his agents confirmed to Real Madrid his desire to try a new experience in the Premier League. He’ll be respectful waiting for the club agreement – but he wants Man United. 🔴 #MUFC Varane also confirmed to Man Utd he’d be ‘ready’ to accept their contract bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

Fabrizio Romano has now offered an update to claim that Varane has informed Madrid of his desire to try a new challenge in the Premier League after 10 successful years in Spain.

The Guardian reporter says Varane has decided he wants to join Manchester United and has told the club he’s ready to accept their contract offer once an agreement is in place with Madrid.

Varane has just one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and has refused to sign an extension so Real Madrid are being forced to cash-in now rather than lose the defender for nothing in 12 months time.

So it looks like this move is edging closer to completion and Varane would be a superb addition to United’s squad. The 28-year-old has been one of the best centre-backs in Europe in recent years so he’d be an excellent partner for Maguire if this proposed deal gets over the line.