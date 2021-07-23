[Photos] Jadon Sancho poses in No.25 Man Utd shirt after completing £73m move

Jadon Sancho completed his move to Manchester United on Friday after joining from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

United have been chasing Sancho for well over a year and renewed their interest this summer after failing to agree terms with Dortmund 12 months ago when the Bundesliga giants were demanding over £100m.

Their valuation dropped considerably this year and after weeks of negotiations between the two clubs, Man Utd confirmed at the start of July they had agreed a deal in principal with Dortmund for Sancho’s signature.

The attacker has now completed the formalities of the move after undergoing his medical and agreeing personal terms, so United confirmed on ManUtd.com today that Sancho has joined the club on a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

No precise details over the fee were divulged in United’s statement on their official website, but the BBC are one of several leading outlets who’re reporting that Man Utd will pay Dortmund £73m for Sancho’s signature.

After completing his move to Old Trafford, Sancho claimed it’s a dream come true to join Manchester United and said he cannot wait to get going in the Premier League.

The attacker told ManUtd.com:

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day. The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

Sancho returns to England following a four year spell in Germany having joined Dortmund from Man City in 2017. He developed into one of the best young players in world football during his time in the Bundesliga having contributed 50 goals and 64 assists for Dortmund.

There was speculation the 21-year-old could be given the famous No.7 shirt at Old Trafford but Edinson Cavani will keep hold of it for now as Sancho will wear the No.25 shirt this coming campaign.

The England international should prove to be an excellent signing for Manchester United and he’ll link-up with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Cavani in what’s becoming one of the most impressive attacks in Europe.

Here are more photos of Sancho in his new United kit, courtesy of ManUtd.com: