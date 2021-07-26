Man Utd tipped to submit offer but Liverpool also open talks to sign £45m star

Liverpool and Chelsea have held talks with the agent of Saul Niguez as Atletico Madrid wait for Manchester United to submit their opening offer, according to Marca.

Niguez has been with Atletico his entire professional career having joined their youth ranks as a child and he’s developed into an established first team regular under boss Diego Simeone in recent years.

The 26-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions last season to help Atletico win the La Liga title ahead of rivals Real Madrid and he’s also earned 19 caps for the senior Spanish side having represented his country at various youth levels.

However, Niguez’s future is in serious doubt as his first team place is under threat following the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul this summer and Atletico are prepared to cash-in to help ease their financial troubles.

Marca says both parties feel it might be the perfect time to part ways and a move to England could be the best solution as Niguez is keen to test himself in the more physical Premier League.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the midfielder in recent weeks and the Daily Mail reported over the weekend that Old Trafford chiefs are increasingly confident a deal could be agreed at around £45m this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing a new midfielder amid on-going doubts surrounding the future of Paul Pogba – who has just one year left on his contract – and it appears Niguez is being lined-up as a potential replacement.

Marca says Atletico are waiting for Manchester United to submit their offer but the Red Devils risk losing out as the Spanish publication claims Liverpool and Chelsea have joined United in holding talks with Niguez’s agent.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a new midfielder after Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Anfield and Niguez has been touted as a replacement for the Dutchman.

Chelsea are also expected to flex their financial muscle in the market as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his Champions League winning squad and Niguez is seemingly on the German coaches radar.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like there could be a three-way battle to lure Niguez to the Premier League this summer and he’d be an excellent signing for whoever ends up winning the race.