Liverpool looking to trump Man Utd as Reds work on deals to sign £68m duo

Liverpool are ready to compete with Manchester United for the signing of Eduardo Camavinga and are also eyeing a move for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to Le10 Sport.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for midfield reinforcements after Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract and Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of players in recent weeks.

However, a new name has emerged as LE10 Sport says the Merseysiders are ‘working’ on a potential deal to sign Camavinga after identifying the Rennes wonderkid as a transfer target this summer.

The 18-year-old is one of the most coveted young players in European football and has attracted interest from the Premier League with the Guardian reporting earlier this month that Manchester United were progressing well in their attempts to sign Camavinga.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has snapped-up Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane so far this summer but the Man Utd boss is also looking to sign a midfielder and Camavinga has been earmarked as a prime target.

However, it looks as though Manchester United could face stiff competition from Liverpool if the teenager opts to come to England and Le10 Sport says any potential deal for the French youngster would cost around £42.5m [€50m].

Another player who’s caught the attention of the English giants is Aouar. Le10 Sport reported recently that Manchester United and Liverpool are among a whole host of clubs interested in the Lyon playmaker.

Aouar has been with Lyon his entire professional career after coming through their youth system and he’s gone on to become a key player having contributed 32 goals and 31 assists in his 170 appearances.

However, his future at Lyon is in doubt as the cash-strapped Ligue 1 outfit may need to cash-in to help balance the books and Le10 Sport suggests a deal could be done if an offer worth around £25.5m [€30m] is put on the table.

The French outlet says Liverpool are working on a possible deal but no doubt they’d face plenty of competition if Aouar decides to come to the Premier League as United are just one of several potential rivals.

MORE: Liverpool transfer news | Man Utd transfer news

A double swoop for Aouar and Camavinga would set the Reds back around £68m but it would prove to be an excellent investment as they’d both be superb signings if Liverpool could beat Man Utd to their signatures.