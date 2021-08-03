Arsenal’s move to sign £125,000-a-week star could be hijacked by rival club

Aston Villa are ready to try and beat Arsenal to the signing of out-of-favour Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer, according to the Telegraph.

Abraham has been with Chelsea his entire career having come through their youth system and he looked to have established himself in the first team after scoring an impressive 18 goals during the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the England international has been frozen out since Thomas Tuchel arrived in January 2021 as Abraham featured in just 17 minutes of Premier League action during the second half of last season.

It’s led to speculation linking the striker with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and Arsenal have been strongly linked with a swoop for the 23-year-old in recent weeks. The Athletic are one of several outlets to confirm the Gunners’ interest in signing the £40m-rated hitman.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for attacking reinforcements as he continues to overhaul his squad and the Express claimed last week that Arsenal have indicated to Abraham’s camp they’ll meet his £125,000-a-week wage demands.

However, any potential deal is dependent on Arsenal being able to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to help raise the required funds and it looks as though a rival Premier League club could try to hijack their attempts to land Abraham.

According to the Telegraph, Aston Villa are hoping to secure a deal to sign Abraham this summer as manager Dean Smith looks to strengthen his squad with the money raised from the proposed sale of Jack Grealish to Man City.

Abraham enjoyed a productive season on loan at Villa Park in 2018 when he scored 26 goals in 40 games to help fire Villa to promotion from the Championship and it appears they’re keen to re-sign him on a permanent basis.

Villa have been showing plenty of ambition in the transfer market this summer and Abraham could be tempted by a move back to the Midlands club so Arsenal now face stiff competition to secure his signature.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but if Grealish’s move to City goes through soon, then Villa will have the funds needed to push ahead with their pursuit of Abraham which would put pressure on Arsenal to formalise their interest.