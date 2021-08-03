Report: Arsenal submit formal offer for £60m star, player keen on Emirates move

Arsenal have put forward a formal player plus cash deal for James Maddison and the Leicester City playmaker is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to football.london.

Mikel Arteta wrapped-up his third major signing of the summer last week with Ben White joining in a big-money deal from Brighton following the arrivals of left-back Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Lokonga.

However, the Gunners boss is still in the market for further reinforcements and a new No.10 is a priority as Martin Odegaard has returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell in north London last season.

Arteta remains keen on re-signing the Norwegian international but he looks increasingly likely to remain at the Bernabeu and football.london says Arsenal have now made Maddison their top target for the No.10 role.

The news outlet reported last week that Arsenal chiefs had opened talks with intermediary agents to discuss a potential deal for the 24-year-old and now it appears the Gunners have formalised their interest.

According to football.london journalist Chris Wheatley, Arsenal have now put forward a player plus cash offer in exchange for Maddison but face competition for his signature as an unnamed rival London club have also submitted a similar proposal.

However, according to Wheatley, Maddison is keen on joining Arsenal so it appears they are in pole position to sign the England international if he leaves the King Power over the coming weeks.

No precise details have been given as to how much Arsenal have put on the table or what player was offered but the report says Leicester are demanding at least £60m for Maddison this summer.

Money is tight at the Emirates so Arsenal have offered a player in exchange to try and reduce their financial outlay but it remains to be seen whether Leicester will be open to such an arrangement.

Leicester have previously been linked with Ainsley Maitland-Niles so he may have been the player offered as bait while the likes of Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are also viable alternatives.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Maddison would be a terrific signing for Arsenal if they could get a deal done. He’s been a key player since joining Leicester but was disappointed at being left out of the starting eleven for the FA Cup final and it looks like he’s open to a new start in north London.